Kenya: Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso Returns Home After UK, India Medical Care

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is back in the country after seeking medical care in Britain and India for the last 46 days.

Dr Laboso quietly jetted into the country on Sunday, arriving at at 9:00am, and is said to continue receiving treatment locally.

"The governor arrived in the country this morning, and would be continuing with treatment. She needs our prayers and support," said Dr Hillary Barchok, the deputy governor.

Speaking at Deliverance Church in Mulot, Narok county on Sunday, Dr Barchok said Dr Laboso had responded well to treatment but was yet to be released by doctors to go about her daily routine.

Dr Laboso left the country for London, United Kingdom on May 29 where she was admitted at Royal Madden NHS hospital before being flown to India three weeks ago for further treatment.

Dr Barchok has been in charge of the county affairs with the assistance of County Secretary Ms Evalyne Rono.

Before going to the UK, Dr Laboso had maintained a low profile for weeks, sparking speculations on her health.

A prayer meeting for her was held last month at the county headquarters.

Dr Laboso has not revealed what is ailing her.

"The state of her health is strictly a family affair, we cannot purport to speak for them. She should be given the support she needs and we should not intrude into their privacy," Dr Barchok told journalists in his office two weeks ago.

He said they would hold another prayer meeting for her once she is back.