South Africa: Star Trek Actor William Shatner Heading to South Africa for Comic Con

Johannesburg — Star Trek fans get ready - William Shatner is heading to SA for Comic Con Africa!

The 88-year-old actor has been announced as one of the international stars to grace the convention with his presence.

Sharing the great news on Twitter, William wrote: "South Africa! I'll be in your neck of the woods at Africa Comic Con on September 21-23 in Johannesburg at the Gallagher Convention Centre!"

Other international acts added to the Comic Con line-up include Avengers star Anthony Mackie as well as Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead Wright.

This year Comic Con also introduces KidsCon - the first entirely kid-focused convention in Africa, taking the term "fun and games" to the next level by empowering children to be expressive and embrace their individuality.

Comic Con Africa takes place from 21 to 23 September at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Source: Supplied