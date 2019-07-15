15 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Can't Solve Nigeria's Problems - Soyinka

By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari could not solve the problems facing the country.

Soyinka spoke at his residence in Ijegba, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, while hosting 85 pupils drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country as part of activities marking his 85 birthday.

He said:"The ingredients that threaten succession of government are being experienced every day... and convoke every time a national what I called an indaba across all sections which we all meet and debate everyday including the economy of this nation, I think that is best way to go. I believe very frankly that the problems of this nation are beyond the solution that can be offered by this government".

Responding to questions from the pupils, he said: "Look at what is happening today, how is it possible for me to say, for instance, that I'm pro this government? It is being negligent, look at what is happening with the cattle all over the place. That is a security issue which should never have reached this level.

"I am sure that carelessness and single act which has resulted in hundreds of people being killed in massacre, in their farms and their farms taken over; it has wiped away a lot of the positive achievements of the government.

"It is an issue that is so serious and which concern the welfare of you and me that any carelessness or any failure there is totally unforgivable and unpardonable.

"It is not that one likes to criticize for the sake of criticizing, NO!, it is just that we believe that there is a minimal level which any government which has been elected to power must achieve to be considered a true representative of the people."

Soyinka said: "governance is a very difficult occupation, Nigeria is a very complex nation for lot of reasons; its history, the background, the formation of it, the complexity, the culture, balancing here and there and then, you have several complications like fuel, among others."

End Violent Attacks Across Nigeria - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written yet another letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, warning that Nigeria is… Read more »

