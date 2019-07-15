14 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama 'Prepares to Collect' British Passport

By Amina Wako

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is reported to be readying himself to collect his British passport in the coming weeks.

British newspaper Daily Mail reports that the 28-year old Totteham Hotspur midfielder "rejected a proposed move abroad last year to ensure he qualified for his passport after residing in the UK for over six years".

Should Wanyama get the British passport, he will hold dual citizenship of Kenya and United Kingdom. Both countries allow for dual citizenship.

As a British citizen, Wanyama will live and work in any other country in the European Union. He is however restricted to playing only for the Kenyan team in international matches.

Wanyama, currently in the country on holiday, led the Kenyan national team to three games at the African Cup of Nations.

He played 90 minutes in all the matches despite battling a knee injury in last season's English premier league.

Two former Harambee Stars coaches Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee and Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno questioned Wanyama's leadership of Harambee Stars following the team's early exit at Afcon.

"He wasn't at his best in the last three games going by the performance he put out there. He was a very average player. I expected more from him as a captain on the field in terms of organizing the team. But again I didn't see much of that. The team lacked leadership. I know his nature is that of a quiet player and perhaps that doesn't suit a captain," said Mulee, who led Stars to the 2004 edition of the biennial continental championship.

