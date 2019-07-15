15 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Outrage After NTV Expose On Supermarkets Selling Toxic Meat

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
By Amina Wako

Outrage greeted an exposé by NTV investigative with Dennis Okari that revealed how supermarkets are using toxic chemicals to make their meat look fresher for longer.

The reporter conducted laboratory tests on meat samples which revealed high levels of Sodium Metabisulphite.

Food experts interviewed said the chemical is safe if used within recommended limit, but can cause negative side effects like nasal congestion, itchy throat, runny nose, skin rash and hives on consumers.

Use of the chemical as a food preservative is illegal by international standards is illegal.

However Kenya has never had an investigation into the use and effects of chemical in restaurants, supermarkets and other retail outlets.

NEW EXPIRY DATES

The NTV exposé has a source who revealed that meat sold in supermarkets is often lased with Sodium Metabisulphite and the labels changed to reflect new expiry dates,

"In the morning we have what we call 'production time.' This is when we take the meat that has stayed overnight at the display and we repackage it. After using the chemical the meat can look fresh for three to five days," said the source.

The chemical is so corrosive that the supermarket staff handling the meat have to wear protective gloves due to its harsh effects on the hands.

"The chemical can be corrosive to the skin and irritating to the eye so we have to cover ourselves," a supermarket staff confessed

The exposé saw Kenyans express their outrage and condemnation under the hashtag #RedAlert.

"What Dennis Okari did, from getting meat samples, testing to results, is the actual work of certain govt health officers who are earning salaries. But a broken system where corruption & incompetence thrives won't allow. Even the officers are watching as news. Terrible! #RedAlert," @Waambui tweeted.

GOVT REACTIVE

@DjSoxxy commented; "After today's expose, stand by for an operation this week by Gvt agencies. Always reactive and playing catch up while am sure they knew this was happening. #REDALERT."

"#REDALERT I'm sincerely in shock at what people do for the sake of profits. Poisoning fellow Kenyans for an extra shilling," posted @mishy102 After watching, #RedAlert tonight, I fully agree that being a Kenyan is a big challenge. From high unemployment rates to consuming meat with sodium. SI AFASARI MTUNYONGE BASI,"said @vincad_entuda .

@ItsBravin said;"After watching #RedAlert, You will realize why we have so many cancer cases on the rise in Kenya especially Nairobi. Sahii ni kutafuta pesa ununue shamba uko gishagi na utoke mjini. Chai! It's not just glue, not just mercury, not just plastic rice. It all of them."

@CiikuwaSoxxy commented; "Unfortunately living in Kenya you worry about everything.. Meat, vegetables, fruits..let's not even start on MPs, no system works here, it's very sad. Only God can help us aki! #redalert."

"#RedAlert this is what our media should be doing, informing and teaching the people, not following politicians to churches and funerals, we shall not live by politics but by good health," posted @ProAchoki.

"This #RedAlert on @ntvkenya is painful watching. Supermarkets are knowingly preserving meat using toxic chemicals, and we have a Ministry of Health in this country? Our supermarkets are selling us toxic meat that even houseflies are afraid to touch? What country is this?" @gabrieloguda asked .

"Tomorrow early morning Supermarkets will issue statements defending there Brands #RedAlert," ‏ @odidoowen pointed out.

‏ @snnyamao tweeted; "Sad Sad... . We're buying Cancer... The kind of perverted Ethic in our Society is Completely appaling... . Thanks @DennisOkari for this great piece... How Can people be so Inhuman and profit oriented..? Sad #RedAlert,".

Kenya

The Posh London House and Jomo Kenyatta's Rent Troubles

You only need to read a Colonial Office letter dated September 8, 1936, to know the kind of predicament Mr Jomo Kenyatta… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.