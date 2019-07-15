South Africa: EFF, Zuma, Moyane - Desperate Measures for Desperate Times

analysis

The EFF tries to physically prevent Pravin Gordhan from addressing Parliament; Tom Moyane takes to Twitter; a newspaper rehashes an old story about the SARS 'rogue unit'. What's going on?

Looking at the developments over the past few weeks in our politics, it would appear certain dynamics are coming close to boiling point.

While there are different groups and individuals involved through various interests, it appears there is one major faction trying to stop the rot of corruption, and another trying to stop that clean-up. (It is, of course, much more complicated than that, but we don't have the whole day here.)

As former president Jacob Zuma appears to be preparing, for real, to start testifying at the Zondo Commission on Monday 15 July, the campaign against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (... and whoever else is seen as a threat, including this publication, its journalists and management - Ed) is ratcheting up. All of this ahead of what could be the climax of this fight, the Public Protector's possible (by now very likely - Ed) findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa himself.

Zuma is due to appear at the Zondo Commission this morning. Whether he will appear and testify remains...