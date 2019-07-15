15 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: EFF, Zuma, Moyane - Desperate Measures for Desperate Times

analysis By Stephen Grootes

The EFF tries to physically prevent Pravin Gordhan from addressing Parliament; Tom Moyane takes to Twitter; a newspaper rehashes an old story about the SARS 'rogue unit'. What's going on?

Looking at the developments over the past few weeks in our politics, it would appear certain dynamics are coming close to boiling point.

While there are different groups and individuals involved through various interests, it appears there is one major faction trying to stop the rot of corruption, and another trying to stop that clean-up. (It is, of course, much more complicated than that, but we don't have the whole day here.)

As former president Jacob Zuma appears to be preparing, for real, to start testifying at the Zondo Commission on Monday 15 July, the campaign against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (... and whoever else is seen as a threat, including this publication, its journalists and management - Ed) is ratcheting up. All of this ahead of what could be the climax of this fight, the Public Protector's possible (by now very likely - Ed) findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa himself.

Zuma is due to appear at the Zondo Commission this morning. Whether he will appear and testify remains...

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.