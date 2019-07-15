South Africa: Gordhan and Ramaphosa Will Need a Serious Legal Effort to Overcome Mkhwebane's Clumsy Scattergun Approach

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have missed a political trick when he appointed his Cabinet after the May 8 elections. He could have moved Pravin Gordhan to a more strategic role, such as the head of a state owned-companies council. That would have saved Gordhan from much of the weapons now trained on him -- from the so-called advocate with a misfiring scattergun to the Gucci Teletubbies. Hindsight is such a wonderful tool, isn't it?

The anti-Gordhan brigade is smelling blood as the man who helped rescue Ramaphosa's political ambitions not so long ago is dangling tenuously on the prickly mess that is Public Enterprises -- with no visible defence or support coming from his boss and colleagues.

Mind you, Gordhan provided cover for Ramaphosa when the minister took on the Zupta gang and became the poster figure for ethical and upright leadership, thereby creating a bandwagon for Ramaphosa to jump on along the way to Nasrec.

It is not difficult to see why the Teletubbies have all their arrows trained on Gordhan. They are friends of the criminal underworld. They don't mind being associated with the kind that chiselled all respectability from all layers of the excellent machinery that was...