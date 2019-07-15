South Africa: DA Wants Koloane to Be Recalled As Ambassador After State Capture Testimony

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, to be recalled after his "incriminating testimony" at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture last week.

The party's MP who focuses on international relations, Darren Bergman, said this was after Koloane admitted under oath that he abused his office while he was still the chief of state protocol, to benefit the Gupta family by enabling them to land an aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

"Ambassador Koloane's actions were a direct breach of our national security and a violation of the National Key Point Act as he oversaw the landing of a civilian plane at a national key point," Bergman said in a statement.

He said Koloane's actions put him in breach of the act and that he was liable for penalties.

"The DA is of the view that this is enough reason for the ambassador to be recalled," said Bergman.

"He has clearly breached the law and this makes his continued stay as an ambassador untenable."

The DA also wants clarity on reports that Koloane will conclude his term as ambassador and will stay at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said last week that she intended to have a discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the suitability of Koloane's ambassadorship in light of his testimony.

"It is my intention that we do discuss whether any particular action might be merited, be it some form of letter or further training or any other action the president might deem necessary," Pandor said at a press briefing ahead of her budget vote.

"So it is a matter I will be taking up," she said.

News24