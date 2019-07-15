Tanzania: Minister Warns Lazy, Negligent Officials of Dismissal

THE Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Luhaga Mpina has warned lazy and negligent officials in his ministry to reform or else quit their jobs.

Speaking during a meeting for their assessments in the livestock and fisheries sectors in the last fiscal year, the minister further said that the government would not hesitate to sack any employee or revoke appointment, where necessary, if one fails to perform according to the expectations.

Equally, he asked them as well as other public officials to avoid the 'business as usual' culture and discharge their duties to meet the target of CCM manifesto (2015-2020) in its implementation, adding: "The list includes also those who engage themselves in corrupt deals, would be shown the door."

However, Mr Mpina said that the government was proud of their revenue collections, which noted to have increased from an average of 21bn/- every year in the past seven years to 42bn/- in 2017/18, with this year registering 72bn/-.

He said revenues for the 2018/2019 were equivalent to 180.6 per cent of the target set by the State to collect 40bn/-, adding that means revenue collection increased by over 32bn/- meeting the government target.

In another development, Mr Mpina said that fighting illegal fishing was also paying off to the extent that the number of fish species in the local markets has been increasing and in turn discourage imports.

Expounding, the Minister said that a special private sector desk has been established to enable fishermen and herds get assistance and acquire loans from Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), which has so far issued 17.3bn/- to them.

In what appears to be good news to the people in the sector, Mr Mpina said that another 55bn/- would be released to them as loans anytime from now in comparison to last year when 900m/- was dispatched to them.