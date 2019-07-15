Zimbabwe: Willom Tight, Dino 'Reconnect' in Mzansi

Afro-jazz musician Willbroad "Willom Tight" Muponda and Rasta kwasa musician Dino Mudondo, who formed a formidable combination in the early 2000s, have "reconnected" and the two are sharing the stage in South Africa where they are based.

Although Willom Tight dismissed the reunion as "not as serious as you might think", the pair, who mesmerised music fans across the country with songs such as Bhazi, Chirangano and Maikokoi, among others during a four-year stint, are once again rocking fans, mainly Zimbabweans staying south of the Limpopo.

In an interview last week, Willom Tight confirmed that he had reconnected with his long-lost colleague, but said the reunion was mainly centred on gigs.

"It's not that serious as you might think. We are just sharing the stage here in South Africa," he said.

Willom Tight and Dino Mudondo became household names on the local music scene following the release of hit tracks such as Ndinoda Wangu and Makorokoto respectively before they joined forces in 2003.

In 2006, the duo went their separate ways, but they have insisted that the move was done in mutual consensus.

However, their solo careers were shambolic as they faced a plethora of challenges ranging from contractual wrangles involving recording companies to marital glitches.

"I would like to confirm that I am back after a long time which was due to contractual challenges with a record company. I am happy that I am 'free' and I am doing my own things," Willom Tight said.

"I am happy that I have bounced back and expect a lot from me this year, including an album. I have featured on Willis Wataffi's latest album and I have a duet with my son Gary, whom I working with here in South Africa."

The Afro-jazz crooner said his duet with Gary is titled It's Bho Summer Time, while he featured on the song Udhaliwe off Wataffi's album Uhuru Independence.

Willom Tight said he was happy to be working with his son, whom he believes can scale to dizzy heights.

"Gary is the nose of my musical rocket, he will shoot and take it further. I will groom him to reach higher than myself," Willom Tight said.

He said he was overwhelmed by the support he was receiving in South Africa, adding that he was holding shows in that country's major cities alongside his son and colleague Dino Mudondo.

Last night Gary Tight had a show at Kicks Sports Bar in Johannesburg while the trio are expected to serenade fans at the Fire Centre at a show dubbed Afro-jazz Meets Reggae on August 3 in Benoni outside Johannesburg.

Despite having released singles Tight Party and Toite Basa with Gary, Tight had a contract with Shamiso Records which among other things restricted him from recording with his son.

Willom Tight has released albums Ndinoda Wangu (2000), Hodzeko (2003) and his 2007 project Kuza Ngoma. Chinyerere, which describes his five-year silence and absence from the scene, was released in 2011.

Under Shamiso Records, Willom Tight released an album titled Manifesto, which carries a song titled African Paradox, featuring Salif Keita.