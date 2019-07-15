Zimbabwe: Planting Lots of Trees Can Be a Panacea to Global Warming

A Top Zimbabwean entertainment hub based in South Africa - Xtratime Entertainment - has roped in the late superstar Oliver Mtukudzi's daughters -- Sandra and Selmor -- for shows in South Africa under the banner Mukuru "Tuku" Concerts.

The shows, dubbed Selmor Mtukudzi and Friends Music Concert slated for the end of September, will be held in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Xtratime Entertainment and Mukuru.Com have in the past organised a number of shows south of the Limpopo in and around the month of September which were meant to celebrate the life of the late Neria singer.

Mtukudzi was born on September 22, 1952 and died this year in January.

However, Xtratime Entertainment's Tongai Mbidzo said it was befitting to continue with the gigs as a way of keeping Tuku's legacy alive.

"We are pleased to announce the Selmor Mtukudzi and Friends Music Concert in Johannesburg and Cape Town during the weekend of September 27 and 28, 2019," Mbidzo told Standard Style on Thursday.

"The headline acts are Selmor and Sandra Mtukudzi, the daughters of the legendary Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, as a continuation of the Mukuru "Tuku" Concerts.

"Xtratime Entertainment and Mukuru's concert relationship has existed for the past five years and, as such, we would like to continue the legacy, we started with Tuku of entertaining Mukuru and Xtratime Entertainment clients on a yearly basis in South Africa."

Selmor, who is currently on tour in the United Kingdom, seems to have fitted well in her fathers' shoes and Mbidzo feels she needs everyone's support to keep her father's legacy alive.

"Selmor is an established musician who has been doing her own music with her own band. However, since the death of her father she has incorporated a lot of her father's music on her playlist as a way to continue with the Tuku legacy and the musical journey her father established across the globe," Mbidzo said.

"The two sisters [Selmor and Sandra] have received good responses in most major cities in Zimbabwe and by popular demand by South African fans, which has compelled us at Xtratime Entertainment to embrace them in our programmes."

Mbidzo urged Johannesburg and Cape Town residents to come and celebrate Tuku's life with his daughters in music and dance.

"This will not be a tribute concert, but a legacy continuation concert. We are continuing a journey to entertain Zimbabweans in South Africa, which we started five years ago with Tuku," he said.

Supporting acts for the two shows will include Zimbabweans -- Nox Guni, songbird Mae Sithole, Takamia, DJ Wilson and DJ Smashy.

Two members of the original Black Spirits, a group that backed Tuku -- Piki Kasamba and Never Mpofu -- would be part of the concerts.

"The Johannesburg show will be held at the Boksburg Hotel, while Mercury Live Concert Venue would host the Cape Town show," said Mbidzo.

Mbidzo said the aim of the show was to create a platform for Zimbabweans living in South Africa to socialise and exchange ideas.

"We want to bring quality Zimbabwean entertainment to Cape Town residents, thereby playing a part in community interaction through arts and culture," he said.

He said Tuku's music inspired positive social messages and behaviours.