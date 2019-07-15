15 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Old Mutual's Battle With Peter Moyo Is Not Only About a Conflict of Interest

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ray Mahlaka

At the heart of the dispute between Old Mutual and sacked CEO Peter Moyo is NMT Capital, an investment firm Moyo co-founded with business titans Sango Ntsaluba and Thabiso Tlelai. Old Mutual is vexed that Moyo and other NMT shareholders wrongly pocketed dividends while the firm had outstanding preference share dividend payments to the insurer and debt obligations to the Industrial Development Corporation. NMT is potentially insolvent.

Peter Moyo's herculean battle to be temporarily reinstated as Old Mutual CEO and having his sacking from the insurer declared unlawful is expected to play out at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday 16 July 2019.

Ahead of Moyo's court appearance, Old Mutual has issued a stinging rebuttal to his lawsuit, even publicly airing damning corporate governance failures at an investment holding firm he co-founded in 2002 named NMT Capital.

Moyo was CEO at NMT when he was initially hired as the CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets in 2017 and continued his involvement in the firm when he became the insurer's group CEO. Moyo also disclosed his personal shareholding of about 25% in NMT to Old Mutual in 2017, and a formal protocol was implemented to deal with any...

South Africa

Former President Zuma to Appear at State Capture Inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Business
Southern Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.