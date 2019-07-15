South Sudan: Sudanese Military Raises Questions Over Conceding Power

analysis

Despite a widely hailed deal between the country's junta and civilian protesters, it remains uncertain that the military has really agreed to transfer power to civilian authority.

Will Sudan's military junta really hand over power to civilian authority under a supposedly ground-breaking pact signed between military leaders and civilian protesters?

The agreement between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) which is now running Sudan and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC) coalition of civilian protesters who have been holding mass demonstrations demanding civilian rule for months, has been widely hailed.

Protesters poured on to the streets of Khartoum to welcome the agreement, chanting "civilian, civilian, civilian".

The agreement signed on 5 July ended persistent mass protests against the junta in the streets of the capital Khartoum and other cities which began in December and which had led to the deaths of scores of demonstrators.

Under the deal, the military council is supposed to transfer power to a sovereign council which will have six civilian members and five military members. However, for the first 21 months of its existence, the sovereign council is to be chaired by a military officer.

For the next 18 months, it is to be chaired by...