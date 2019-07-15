15 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Sudan: Sudanese Military Raises Questions Over Conceding Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Peter Fabricius

Despite a widely hailed deal between the country's junta and civilian protesters, it remains uncertain that the military has really agreed to transfer power to civilian authority.

Will Sudan's military junta really hand over power to civilian authority under a supposedly ground-breaking pact signed between military leaders and civilian protesters?

The agreement between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) which is now running Sudan and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC) coalition of civilian protesters who have been holding mass demonstrations demanding civilian rule for months, has been widely hailed.

Protesters poured on to the streets of Khartoum to welcome the agreement, chanting "civilian, civilian, civilian".

The agreement signed on 5 July ended persistent mass protests against the junta in the streets of the capital Khartoum and other cities which began in December and which had led to the deaths of scores of demonstrators.

Under the deal, the military council is supposed to transfer power to a sovereign council which will have six civilian members and five military members. However, for the first 21 months of its existence, the sovereign council is to be chaired by a military officer.

For the next 18 months, it is to be chaired by...

South Sudan

World Bank Suspends South Sudan Firm Over Graft Allegations

The World Bank has sanctioned a construction and general trade company based in South Sudan for 15 months over… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.