15 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why We're Returning Ekiti Schools to Missions - Fayemi

By Josiah Oluwole

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has explained that his administration's policy to return schools to missions will further improve the quality of education in the state.

He said the implementation of the policy would commence in September and the schools to be returned would be named at the start of the next academic session.

Mr Fayemi made this known while hosting the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Samuel Uche, in his office in Ado Ekiti on Friday.

He said the return of the schools would stamp the administration's respect for values, promising that government would work out an efficient and workable model as practised in other states where schools had been transferred back to the missions.

He said that his government would pay the teachers and give grants to the schools while the missions would take care of administration.

On security, Mr Fayemi assured that the measures put in place by his administration to tackle the farmers-herders clash and crime in the state would be stepped up so that the peaceful disposition of the state will be sustained.

He warned that anyone caught engaging in any criminal act would be made to face the consequences and addressed as a criminal irrespective of the tribe.

Speaking earlier, the cleric said the purpose of his visit was to pray for the governor and the state.

He described Mr Fayemi as a good product Ekiti State is lucky to have, judging from his antecedents during his first term as governor and as minister in the mines and steel ministry.

He pleaded for the transfer of some Methodist schools in the state back to the mission so that godly morals would further be instilled in the students.

