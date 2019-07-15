13 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Local Students to Sit Chinese Exam

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Nditi in Morogoro

FORM four students from 16 government schools are for the first time scheduled to sit a Chinese language national exam.

This was after the initiative led by the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training to establish Chinese language lessons taught in various government secondary schools across the country from January 2016.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology, and vocational Training Dr Ave Maria Semakafu stated that the students would sit the exam after studying the language for four years.

She said that the initiative enabled the government to send teachers from various government schools and from the Institute of Education for a 10 month course who thereafter started teaching the language in government schools.

"For the first time this year, Form Four students from 16 government schools will sit the language's national exam, this is a great success," Dr Semakafu said.

He was speaking in Morogoro as he launched the Chinese language centre at the Muslim University of Morogoro (MUM) through the Confucius Institute.

Likewise, the ministry also intends to select Marangu Teachers College in Kilimanjaro region to conduct Chinese language courses for teachers who would subsequently be deployed to various government schools to teach the subject, according to her.

"Currently, the ministry is holding negotiations with the Confucius Institute to introduce Chinese language to be among the subjects taught at Marangu Teachers College, like the way English and Swahili are taught," she stated.

Dr Semakafu stated further that the initiative to send teachers for a 10 month training stint had accelerated the move to make Marangu Teaching College to be a training centre of the language for teachers of government schools. She further commended the Confucius institute for teaching the Chinese language at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), University of Dar es salaam (UDSM), and MUM.

"MUM has shown great progress that led to the establishment of an official Chinese language centre," She added.

The Secretary of Language Department of the Chinese Embassy Z ha'ng Bing, said that Tanzania and China had a long relationship that was initiated by the nation's founding fathers Mwalimu Nyerere and Mao Z edong.

"The institute has enabled 13 0 Chinese teachers from China to teach the language in Tanzania, with over 17,000 Tanzanians learning the language in China," he revealed.

Meanwhile, Chancellor of the University Ambassador Professor Abilahi Omar said that the university has had great success including the increase of student registration in various first degree courses offered including Chinese language.

"Many of the students registered for Chinese language have been able to get scholarships to further their studies on the language in various universities in China," he added.

Tanzania

World Bank Suspends Indian Firm for Bribes Paid to Officials

The World Bank has suspended Indian-based Sai Consulting Engineering Ltd from carrying out its projects for two years… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.