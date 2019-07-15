14 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Wounded in Shootout With Police in Grassy Park

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenni Evans

Three people were injured in a shootout with police in Grassy Park, Cape Town, late on Saturday night, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that, according to reports, the incident occurred at 23:30.

She said police had been responding to a complaint when a shooting between them and a group occurred. Three people - aged 18, 26 and 27 - were shot and wounded.

No police officers were injured.

Rwexana said three cases of attempted murder had been opened for investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

IPID acting spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said they had received a complaint about the discharge of an official firearm in the Grassy Park area.

IPID's information put the incident after midnight.

Seisa said police K9 Unit officials had allegedly come under attack "by means of firearms".

"It is alleged that police officials returned fire and, in the process, some suspects got injured," he said.

"It is still too early to have anyone arrested, as investigations have just commenced."

The shooting comes amid a weekend of heightened police activity to crack down on gangsterism and other crimes.

The SA National Defence Force is also expected to provide support to the police in the form of cordons during operations.

An anti-crime summit was also held in Paarl over the weekend.

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed on Sunday that five officers had been arrested in special operations which started three days ago in crime-ridden areas of Cape Town.

He added that 141 people had been arrested since the beginning of the operation in Philippi this week.

Source: News24

South Africa

Former President Zuma to Appear at State Capture Inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.