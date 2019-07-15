South Africa: Cop Shot Dead At Funeral Tea of Fellow Officer

A female police constable was shot dead at the funeral of a colleague in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said officers had just laid to rest one of their own who had died of natural causes, and were having refreshments at the home of the deceased.

"It is alleged that, during this time, a member of the public who was also attending the same funeral, fired shots in the air and the constable was then struck by a bullet in her upper body," said Masondo.

"She was rushed to hospital and, sadly, was declared dead on arrival."

The 55-year-old who fired the shot was arrested immediately and his firearm was confiscated.

He is expected to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela extended his sincere condolences to the colleagues and family of the constable who was killed.

Also on Saturday, a reservist constable, who was part of an operation in Mamelodi West Hostel Y-Section, was rushed to hospital after being injured during an attack on police by a group of people.

Police had apprehended somebody for alleged possession of drugs and were taking them to their vehicle when they came under attack.

The cuffed suspect was somehow freed and a reservist's personal belongings and loaded service pistol were taken.

A white Toyota Yaris was seen picking up some of the attackers.

The firearm was recovered a few hours later in the hostel, but the group and the person originally arrested were still at large.

"Police are appealing to law-abiding citizens to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of both the drug suspect, as well as the alleged police attackers," said Masondo.

Source: News24