15 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Samson Siasia's Mum in Bayelsa

Photo: Premium Times
Samson Siasia
By Samuel Oyadongha

Unknown gunmen have in the early hours of today kidnapped the mother of former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia.

The victim was abducted at her Odoni country hone in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at about 2am.

Details later

