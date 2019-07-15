Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Samson Siasia's Mum in Bayelsa

Unknown gunmen have in the early hours of today kidnapped the mother of former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia.
The victim was abducted at her Odoni country hone in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at about 2am.
Details later
