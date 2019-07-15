Algeria/Nigeria: Algeria 2 - 1 Nigeria (Player Ratings) - Poor Performances From Key Players

15 July 2019

By Jide Alaka

Gernot Rohr kept the 11 that were comfortable against the South Africans in the quarterfinal but the hurdle posed by the Foxes of Algeria proved to be a higher one. Rohr admitted at the post-match press conference that his team was actually waiting for extra time; believing the Algerians would tire. Mahrez trumped all that.

Here are the ratings of the Eagles:

NameMins.PerformanceRating

Daniel Akpeyi90The 33-year-old was a bundle of nerves all match and transmitted his anxiety into the defenders in front of him. Maybe could have been better positioned for Riyad Mahrez's goal and the own goal. The Eagles definitely need another goalkeeper for the future.4/10

Chidozie Awaziem90Another solid performance from the Porto defender and he ended his participation in Egypt with the distinction of not allowing any player dribble past him. Should have been calmer in effectively clearing the danger when he intercepted Mahrez's last-minute run.6/10

William Troost-Ekong90Ekong was the unfortunate scorer of the own goal, and that coupled with bad decisions with the ball at his feet means he did not do as well as he could have done. 5/10

Kenneth Omeruo90Omeruo had his worst game of the tournament against Algeria, even though he still proved the better defender at sensing danger and clearing.6/10

Jamilu Collins90Mahrez was a handful all evening for the Paderborn defender and could not join Ahmed Musa to attack Zeffane down the left flank. 5/10

Wilfred Ndidi90His loose control and aggressive tackling gave away the free kick that led to Algeria's winner. But, apart from that mistake, Ndidi was all over the pitch, making tackles and working well in tandem with Etebo.6/10

Oghenekaro Etebo 90Etebo was undoubtedly the Eagles' man of the tournament and was the main offensive instigator for the Nigerians. He ran the midfield and his speculative shot led to the penalty that got the Eagles their equaliser. He leaves Egypt with his head held up high.7/10

Alex Iwobi90It was a better performance - full of energy and endeavour. Though he could not produce the passes that would have opened up the Algerian defense, Iwobi created two goal-scoring chances, which were fluffed.6/10

Ahmed Musa ©90Musa was almost effectively curtailed by Mehdi Zeffane, as he was not allowed a free run down his side. Tried his best to lift the tempo, especially in the second half.5/10

Samuel Chukwueze78It was not his day as he was seemingly affected by the occasion and the system the Algerians set up to combat his direct dribbling and running.5/10

Odion Ighalo90Ighalo could have done better but he was afforded no chance by the very tight marking and attention on him. Took the penalty very well to give the Eagles the equaliser and could end as the tournament's highest goal scorer.6/10

Subs

Henry Onyekuru12Could not get involved in the match as much as he would have wanted. Had one chance late in the game but his effort took a deflection.5/10

Leon Balogun3Brought on to kill time. N/A

Manager

Gernot RohrRohr showed that he couldn't tweak his team on the go. With the Algerians showing the use of the diagonal pass to free up Mahrez and Youcef Bellaili, he could have switched his formation to a 3-5-2 to put his wingbacks in the face of the wingers.4/10

AFCON 2019 - Algeria Vs Nigeria: Five Key Battles That Will Determine the Winner

The Desert Foxes [Fenecs] of Algeria are most pundits' pick for being African champions in Egypt. But the Foxes have not… Read more »

