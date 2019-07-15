14 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Seriousy Injured After Falling From Pinetown Bridge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Canny Maphanga

A male and a female have been seriously injured following a fall from from a bridge down an embankment on Escom Road in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived at the scene hearing screams from below, prompting paramedics to begin a search using torches.

"They immediately called for Rescue Personal before gearing up and trying to carefully make their way down to the injured creating a path. Once with the injured Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the two," Rescue Care managing director Garrith Jamieson said in a statement on Sunday.

Rescue Tech Organisation arrived at the scene to assist with lowering a specialised stretcher to rescue the pair.

The two patients were loaded onto an ambulance and transported to hospital for further medical care.

Events leading up to the fall are not yet known.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ballet Performed in South African Bush for Rhinos' Sake

Artists are often at the forefront of social change as they use their works to address difficult political and cultural… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.