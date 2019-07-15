South Africa: Two Seriousy Injured After Falling From Pinetown Bridge

A male and a female have been seriously injured following a fall from from a bridge down an embankment on Escom Road in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived at the scene hearing screams from below, prompting paramedics to begin a search using torches.

"They immediately called for Rescue Personal before gearing up and trying to carefully make their way down to the injured creating a path. Once with the injured Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the two," Rescue Care managing director Garrith Jamieson said in a statement on Sunday.

Rescue Tech Organisation arrived at the scene to assist with lowering a specialised stretcher to rescue the pair.

The two patients were loaded onto an ambulance and transported to hospital for further medical care.

Events leading up to the fall are not yet known.

Source: News24