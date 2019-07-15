14 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Currie Cup Kicks Off With a Bang

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — The Currie Cup Premier Division delivered a big dose of drama on its opening weekend, with an upset in Durban, a come-from-behind humdinger in Johannesburg and a typically tough North/South derby in Cape Town all part of the action.

On Friday evening at Kings Park, Griquas started their Currie Cup campaign in impressive fashion by dismantling the defending champions, the Sharks , by 37-13 , pulling away in the second half after leading by 10-6 at the break.

Wilmar Arnoldi (replacement hooker) scored two tries for the visitors from the Northern Cape, who top the log after the first round.

On Saturday afternoon, the Golden Lions showed a lot of character and had to rely on four tries by their speedy winger Madosh Tambwe for a come-from-behind victory over an impressive Pumas side at Airline Park.

The visitors from the Lowveld took a 37-21 lead with 20 minutes to go, but the men from Johannesburg never gave up and won by 38-37 after Shaun Reynolds scored and converted the winning try with a minute of time left on the clock.

And in the final match of the weekend, the Western Province pack delivered a massive scrumming performance that crushed the Blue Bulls' chances in a hard-fought encounter, won 20-5 by the Capetonians at Newlands.

The visitors' forwards were under immense pressure at scrum time and were subsequently heavily penalised, which ensured valuable momentum for the men in blue and white hoops, especially in the second half after the teams went into the break with the scores tied at 5-5.

Griquas and the Golden Lions both got a hull-house of five log points for their efforts, while the Free State Cheetahs had a bye.

Click here for the full log after the opening round of Currie Cup action.

Currie Cup First Division - Round 2

The Jaguares XV showed they are the real deal in the Currie Cup First Division by outplaying Boland 54-17 in Potchefstroom on Saturday, while defending champions, SWD , beat the Leopards 38-18 .

The Bolanders are having a good season, but they were totally outplayed by the slick Argentineans, who laid down a serious marker after they outplayed the Griffons in Welkom last week, while SWD just showed how tough they will be playing in George.

There were some joy for travelling teams though - the Griffons edged the EP Elephants by 23-19 in Port Elizabeth, while the Valke won 36-19 against Border in East London.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Ballet Performed in South African Bush for Rhinos' Sake

Artists are often at the forefront of social change as they use their works to address difficult political and cultural… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.