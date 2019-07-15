14 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Australian Rugby Star Injured After Sandton Cellphone Robbery

By Jenni Evans and Garrin Lambley

Australian prop Taniela Tupou was slightly injured after his phone was snatched from him when he and the team were walking back to their Sandton hotel after dinner on Saturday night, the team's spokesperson said.

"Last night in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou was the victim of a phone snatch 50 metres from the team hotel," said Chris Ford by statement.

The 135kg player had been to dinner with eight other players for dinner across the road from the hotel.

"They were walking back at approximately 9.15pm local time, when a man snatched his mobile phone before running away to get into a waiting vehicle.

"Tupou thought it was one of his teammates. When he realised he didn't know the person, he gave chase and tried to grab it out of the car and suffered some minor cuts to his arm."

He said police took statements from all the players and believe it was part of a series of incidents that night. Tupou was the only player involved in the incident.

The team is in South Africa for a showdown with the Springboks next weekend.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ballet Performed in South African Bush for Rhinos' Sake

Artists are often at the forefront of social change as they use their works to address difficult political and cultural… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

