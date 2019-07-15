15 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Driver Vanishes After Johannesburg Taxi Crash Leaves One Dead, 15 Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Riaan Grobler

A man was killed and 15 others were injured on Monday morning in a collision between a taxi and a light motor vehicle at the intersection of Woodmead and Woodlands drives in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

The driver of the taxi was nowhere to be found, according to emergency services officials who attended the scene.

ER24 personnel and officials from other emergency services arrived on the scene at 06:20 to find the taxi laying on its side against a traffic light, spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"Most of the patients had already climbed out of the vehicle and were now found seated on the side of the road.

"On closer inspection, medics found two men lying trapped inside the taxi. One man had already succumbed to his injuries, while the second man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition," Meiring said.

The rest were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. Rescue medics had to use specialised equipment to free the critically injured man from the taxi.

Once freed, paramedics treated the passengers and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions.

The injured people were transported to nearby hospitals for further care, while the critically injured man was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.

"It is understood that the driver of the taxi was not found on the scene," Meiring said.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ballet Performed in South African Bush for Rhinos' Sake

Artists are often at the forefront of social change as they use their works to address difficult political and cultural… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.