13 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Festival of Nationals in Germany Commences

Asmara — Annual Festival of Eritreans in Germany opened yesterday, 12 July graced by the presence of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of PFDJ Economic Affairs.

At the festival which is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Giessen city under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress", a number of nationals from various cities of Germany and other European countries as well as friends of Eritrea are participating.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Hadish Goitom, Chairman of Holydays Coordinating Committee in Germany stated that this year's festival is unique and expressed appreciation to all those who organized the event.

Noting that this year's national festival is being celebrated at a time in which the first anniversary of the peace agreement reached between Eritrea and Ethiopia is being celebrated, Mr. Kahsai Tewelde, Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Embassy of Eritrea in Germany said that the festival highlights the steadfast resilience the people and Government of Eritrea demonstrated in the last twenty years.

The three-day event will feature seminars on topical national issues, public meeting with Friends of Eritrea, and cultural shows among others.

