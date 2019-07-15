Tanzania: Plans Underway to Make Dodoma, Paris Sister Cities

TANZANIA and France are set to establish a sister city relationship between Dodoma and Paris as part of strengthening the bilateral ties.

This was stated by the Minister for Works, Transport and communications Engineer Isack Kamwelwe on Saturday at the embassy's grounds during the commemoration of the national day 'Bastille Day' which is celebrated annually on July 14 in memory of its 1789 revolution and freedom.

The sister city relationship is an outcome of former Foreign and East African Cooperation Minister Dr Augustine Mahiga's (pictured) visit to France that added a new impetus to existing cooperation.

"Bilateral relations between the two countries continue becoming strong, especially by the latest visits of Dr Mahiga to France," Engineer Kamwelwe said.

"I am looking forward for the establishment of the sister city relationship between the two cities; some of the issues discussed have already been implemented and it is my hope that the remaining issues will be implemented accordingly," he stated.

Despite the achievements on cooperation between Tanzania and France, the relations on the business sector have not been as vibrant, he commented.

The statistics show that the two countries have not exhausted the available opportunities.

"Tanzania wishes to trade more with France and have more investments from and to France. It is in this regard that we welcome more companies from France to invest in the country."

Tanzania has continued to attract thousands of tourists from France, there has been an increase from 28,000 visitors in 2012 to 33,925 in 2017.

"With the diversity of tourist attractions Tanzania has, the number can be increased to thousands more."

"We invite businessmen to invest in the tourist sector here to share their expertise that makes France the number one destination in the world, attracting over 89 million tourists annually. Let us learn and cooperate with them," he advised.

He further advertised the new terminal three at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) to the ambassadors present at the ceremony.

"We have over 20 international aircraft companies allocated at the terminal already; and are now slowly shifting all the international flights to the new terminal."

"We are seeking for your comments so that we can continue to strengthen our aviation department, which has been among the presidents' focus since he assumed power," he requested.

He announced that the country is expecting to receive two airplanes by December this year as part of adding strength to the aviation sector.

"We have already started going to South Africa, we fly to Uganda, Harare, Burundi, Nigeria and we will continue to extend as we are recently under negotiations with the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC. Our aim is to go round the world," he mentioned.

Tanzania greatly appreciates French continued and valuable contribution towards the social economic development in various key sectors of the economy like water and sanitation, education, energy, health, transport, tourism and lately agriculture, he listed.

He noted that French Agency for Development (AFD) has been supporting Tanzania in efforts to eradicate poverty, fight against diseases and bring development to the community.

"We sincerely thank the French government, for I have witnessed the support through AFD even when I was the minister of water and irrigation," he said.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the Tanzanian government to work closely with the French government in nurturing and strengthening the bilateral relations for mutual benefits of the two countries and their citizens.

Ambassador of France to Tanzania Fredric Clavier has congratulated President Magufuli for hosting and being selected to chair the upcoming 39th SADC Summit, offering to give support when needed to ensure the summit is a great success.

He further pointed out that France through the embassy has been supporting the country's development.