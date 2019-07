Hagr Al-Assal — The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Mohamed Hamdan Daqlo, Hamaidati, has confirmed that the presence of the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum to maintain security, stability and protect citizens.

He stressed that there is no disagreement between the military council and the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, adding said that they are a true partner.

Hamaidti pledged to complete the basic services in the Hagar Al Assal area.