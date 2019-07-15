13 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: DUP Supports Mediation, Rejects Exclusion - Al-Mirghani

Khartoum — The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) hs expressed support to all the mediations aimed at realization of stability in the country.

This came when the DUP Depuyy Chairman, Jafar Al-Sadig Mohammad Osman Al-Mirghani met, Saturday, the African Union Envoy to Sudan, Prof. Mohammad Al-Hassan Libat.

Al-Mirghani outlined that he received clear ideasfrom the UA Envoy on the current negotiations process and the necessity for the wide participation of all the national forces away from the exclusion.

He sais he conveyed to the African Envoy the DUP keenness over speeding up to reach an agreement to fill the political and constitutional vaccum.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

