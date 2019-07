Khartoum — The Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) has denied as untrue the news carried out by some ircles, on the postponement of today's session with the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The TMC in a press release issued, Saturday, underlined that Saturday's session will discuss, as determined by the mediation, the Constitutional Document, at 8:00 pm, at Corinthia Hotel.