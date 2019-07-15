12 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Villager Trying to Prevent Donkey Theft Shot Dead By Camel Men in North Darfur

North Darfur — A resident of Falluja village in Tawila locality told Radio Dabanga that two gunmen riding on camels tried to steal a donkey from Adam Yagoub in Fallujah, seven kilometres south of Dubbo El Omda, on Wednesday evening. When Yagoub tried to prevent the theft, the attackers shot him, killing him instantly.

The source stated that the incident was reported to the police station of Turbo.

