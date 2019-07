Khartoum — The Rapid Suppoty Forces (RSF) has welcomed the recent agreement between the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), describing the move as step in the right direction.

The RSF Spokesman, Brig.JamalGuma Adam, interviewed by SUNA, Satuday, said the agreement between the two sides removed the fears of the Sudanese people, expressing hope for speeding up the formation of the transitional governmet.