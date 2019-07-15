Sudan: Al-Wattan Party Denounces Coup Attemps

Khartoum — Al-Wattan Party, Saturday, denounced the recent coup attempts that target security and stability in the country, describing them as tyranny for the objectives of Dec.19's Revolution which represents justice, peace and freedom.

The party's Secretary General, Abdulaziz Al-Nur in a press statement, called for the amputation of the arms of the former regime in all regular forces so as not to repeat such attempts, stressing his party's support for the military council's efforts to achieve political consensus in the country.

Al-Nur described the coup attempts as hopeless and aimed at undermining the agreement between the military council and the forces of freedom, calling on all political forces to foicus on the realization of the goals of the revolution.