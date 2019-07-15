15 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Atiku Backs Community Policing, Advises FG to Talk Less, Take More Action

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Monday advised President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government and Nigerians to be less loquacious on prime matters, noting that community policing would be the best thing that would help the country to curb security challenges facing it.

Ex-vice president gave the advice via his official facebook handle at 'Atiku Abubakar'.

His words, "When I was a child, Nigeria had little crime. We did not depend on police from Lagos or Kaduna. We had a community police system. Nigeria must return to community policing, adapted to suit the culture and history of each of the 6 zones, in order to stem the tide of insecurity.

"Our response to the killings of our citizens cannot be just talk, talk, and talk. We must take decisive action to protect the lives of all citizens, not just prominent ones. There has to be change, because if we continue with the way things are, we will get the same results."

