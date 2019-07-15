13 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: King Kaka Hunting for City Street Boy Who Wowed Twitter With Rap Skills

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

Rapper King Kaka wants to meet a Nairobi street boy who dazzled the online community with his rap skills.

The street boy was captured in a video interview pleading for an opportunity to record a hit.

His other wish, was to work with the "Kula Vako' singer, whom he described as talented and selfless.

"Nikipata msee anapeleke studio maze kazi itakuwa kwangu naweza furahia sana.

"Kuna wasanii ningependa kufanya nao... collabo King Kaka. Huyo msee huchapanga ma spoken word fiti halafu unacheki hananga hizi maringo, huyo msee anakuanga fiti maze," said the street boy amid sniffs on his bottle.

He then goes ahead to show his rap skills with a short performance.

The video that has since gone viral reached King Kaka. He now wants Kenyans online to help him find the street boy.

"I am looking for him," wrote King Kaka.

Kenyans on Twitter responded.

"Ntalipa studio borake ikue Kaka Empire studio," said aggrey macheda.

"He comes at my working place daily.In town CBD," wrote mariahkellymambo.

"Hapo kwa hana maringo is 💯 hope you find him," commented millychebby.

"So true ... you are of altruistic nature and notably a humble soul gifted with art and kindness towards others. Saidia kijana. You are his inspiration and most definite an inspiration to the rest of us. Keep soaring high and May God continue to bless you in abundance," said isahamaz.

"Bro unapendwa na mayut sana... those are blessings... They from the most high," remarked Steve kyrimi.

This is not the first time an artiste has stretched a hand to a street boy.

In 2016, gospel singer Mercy Masika took in a boy who was recorded singing to her song "Mwema". She found him in Kisumu and is now in Nairobi under her care.

View this post on Instagram

I am looking for him.

A post shared by King Kaka (@thekingkaka) on Jul 12, 2019 at 5:08am PDT

Kenya

The Posh London House and Jomo Kenyatta's Rent Troubles

You only need to read a Colonial Office letter dated September 8, 1936, to know the kind of predicament Mr Jomo Kenyatta… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.