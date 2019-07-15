Africa: Rwanda, Uganda, DRC Presidents in Luanda for Summit

Luanda — The presidents of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, arrived early this Friday in Luanda, Angola, to take part in the Quadripartite Summit turned to security and regional cooperation.

The statesmen were received at Luanda 04 de Fevereiro International Airport by the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, and governor of Luanda province, Luther Rescova Joaquim along with other personalities.

Last June, the Heads of State of Angola, Rwanda and DRC met in N'sele commune, in east Kinshasa, to discuss the phenomenon of armed groups from DRC and foreigners, who act in that neighboring country to create instability in the region.