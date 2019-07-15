13 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Ablekuma West Assembly Demolishes Illegal Structures

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) yesterday demolished some illegal structures on waterways and shoulders of some roads in the municipality.

More than 50 structures including metal containers, kiosks, fast food joints, hair-dressing salons, drinking bars and residence were pulled down at areas such as Dansoman Exhibition, Control Bus Stop, Shiabu and along the banks of the Chemu lagoon.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the scene, some squatters were salvaging their belongings and conveying them into vehicles probably to other locations.

People also gathered at the affected areas discussing the issue, amidst heavy police presence detailed to maintain law and order.

Some of the affected people (who do not want to be named) alleged that the assembly has being collecting money from them as permit levy.

According to them, the assembly did not give them ample time to leave the areas.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the AWMA, Mr George Cyril Bray told the Ghanaian Times that the assembly gave the people a two-month notice to vacate the places before the demolition.

He said the demolition of the illegal structures was to ensure people do not trespass to cause flooding, because some of them were built on waterways.

Mr Bray said at Exhibition Bus Stop, shops and containers had also been erected close to the area, thus forcing passengers to board vehicles on the roads and posing danger to their lives.

According to him, most of the people who erected their structures along the Chemu lagoon dumped refuse into major drains, hence causing flooding anytime it rains.

The MCE added that there was therefore the need to destroy the illegal structures and distil the drains to ensure the free flow of water.

He denied allegations that the assembly took money from the squatters as permit, saying that even though AWMA took daily levy from them for trading in the area, that did not amount permit.

Mr Bray said the exercise would be ongoing to ensure that there was discipline in the municipality.

He urged residents to collaborate with the assembly to ensure that illegal structures were not allowed in their vicinities.

The MCE said the assembly did not take delight in destroying people's property, adding that people should desist from encroaching on lands.

"Residents should endeavour to heed to the advice of the assembly to relocate their illegal structures", adding that "the assembly would not sit aloof and look on for such things to happen".

Ghana

'Let's Take Charge of Our Destinies' - President Akufo-Addo to Africans

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has tasked the African peoples and their leaders to take… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.