Zimbabwe: Chamisa to Hunt Down Corrupt Councillors

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has ordered a national lifestyle audit of his party's local authority representatives in a bid to weed out corruption.

Chamisa revealed this while addressing supporters at Masvingo's Mucheke Stadium, Sunday arguing it has been difficult to point fingers at the ruling Zanu PF party without looking internally at his own lieutenants.

"Very soon we will be undertaking an audit of all local authority leaders. There are people who got to council when they were very poor now they are suddenly rich. They must tell us how they got their wealth.

"We cannot be pointing fingers at Zanu PF without looking at our own corruption internally," said Chamisa.

The Zanu PF youth league a few weeks ago dropped a bombshell naming and shaming senior party and government leaders including secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, Cabinet Minister Joram Gumbo and Priscah Mupfumira as well as Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya among a list of individuals they claimed were sabotaging the economy through corruption.

Youth league deputy secretary Lewsi Matutu told NewZimbabwe.com's current affairs programme The Agenda that they had another list that includes MDC members warning the opposition party to "clean your house or we will clean it for you."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared "zero tolerance to corruption" but early this year admitted he was "hunting with corrupt people" as his crackdown stalled.

The Zanu PF leader then dissolved the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, appointed High Court Judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo but not before he had established an anti-graft fighting unit in his office.

Justice Matanda-Moyo will now be joined by eight other Commissioners chosen from a pool of 12 submitted to Mnangagwa by Parliament after public interviews last month.

Chamisa revealed he had ordered party secretary for local government and former vice president Elias Mudzuri to undertake the audit of how some of the MDC's councillors had suddenly become rich.

"I have asked our secretary for local government Mudzuri to undertake a lifestyle audit of all our councilors. They go into council wearing a pair of slippers but suddenly they are wearing designer shoes. You must tell us where you got the money," said the MDC leader.