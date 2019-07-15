Angola: Police Seize Huge Sums of Foreign Currency

Mbanza Kongo — The National Police in northern Zaire Province seized on Wednesday USD 350,000 and 84,200 Euros, whose final destination was the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking to ANGOP, the spokesperson of Zaire Provincial Police Command, inspector-chief Luís Bernardo, said the amount was in the possession of a Congolese citizen, who kept it in a 25-litre plastic container hidden inside of a boat loaded with fibre.

According to the instructive nº 1/16 of 12 April, issued by the National Bank of Angola (BNA), residents are only allowed to transport a sum of foreign currency not higher than USD 10,000, while non-residents can only take an amount not above USD 5,000.

The measure has been applied, with a view to securing the continued prevention and combat against money laundering and financing of terrorism, as well as to ensure a balanced management of foreign currency in Angola.