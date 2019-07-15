Uganda: What Happens Now for Uganda At the World Cup

Uganda now go into a six-team group (G) along with England and Scotland and the top three from Group C, which include Jamaica, South Africa and Trinidad & Tobago.

The six teams are going to compete at the next stage in Group G. The other top three teams from Group A and B will face off in Group F. The top 12 nations will go head to head in their respective pools starting today then on Wednesday and Thursday.

The top two nations from Group F and G (at this second phase) shall advance to the semi-finals, with the teams finishing third and fourth competing for fifth to eighth positions in the final reckoning.

Uganda's mission

Ranked sixth in the world, Uganda who are targeting a top-five eight finish will now have to upset either the world's second (Jamaica) or fifth (South Africa) to have any chance of doing so.

"Both of them are going to be tough," said coach Vincent Kiwanuka.

"But we are here to compete and not just play one game. We need to be really consistent and clinical with out execution. Then we can achieve our dream of improving our ranking."

The teams that finish fifth in groups F and G will play off for ninth and 10th places. The teams that finish last in groups F and G will play off for 11th and 12th places. For those four teams that finished last in their groups, they will compete in Group E for positions 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th.

ABOUT THE SHE CRANES

INF world ranking: 6

World Cups played: 2

Highest World Cup finish: 8th in 2015