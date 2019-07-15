15 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Initiate Act to Ease Trade, Govt Asked

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

STAKEHOLDERS in the dairy sector have asked the government to put in place a Business Facilitation Act that would govern various laws and regulations to ease doing business in the country.

Speaking at workshop held here, the stakeholders said despite having the blueprint which came into effect on July 1, 2019, it was equally important to have in place, the Business Facilitation Act as it is practiced in some countries like Mauritius, where the nationals enjoy doing business.

The group made the observation after receiving a draft report on the 'Rationalisation of Dairy Regulations in Tanzania,' that was presented to them by Dairy Consultant, Professor Lusato Kurwijila Earlier, Prof Kurwijila was hired by SNV Netherlands Development Organisation to 'Transform Agricultural Markets (TAM), project' and look for best practices as in other developed, middle income and low income countries and provide recommendations on how best to improve the dairy industry in Tanzania.

SNV has been operating in Tanzania for over 40 years and it aims at achieving growth and development through effective with local impacts and lasting development success.

SNV in Tanzania has been showing strong agricultural potentials and successful projects especially in dairy, edible oil seeds, maize, soya, beans and rice cultivations as well as in youth employment in the sector.

"Over the years we have done significant work to increase agricultural market growth by working on accountability and governance issues with the key stakeholders," said TAM Project Manager, Tom Ole Sikar.

The TAM project is a governance project that uses agricultural market issues as the entry point. SNV's TAM project aims at contributing towards the development of the stakeholder especially through dialogue on the rationalization of the policy and regulations to improve the dairy sub-sector.

After conducting thorough consultations on the best practices in other countries, Prof Kurwijila suggested in his recommendations that there was a need for further implementation of the blueprint, including sustainable funding mechanisms for regulatory agencies and local governments.

Also, he added, there was a need to demonetize the regulatory framework to reduce the number and cost of fees payable to government agencies, except for provision of services, which are not regulatory in nature.

He also suggested the necessity to register business and tax payments using single window payment systems through the egovernment payment system.

"Studies on the subsector indicate an unfavorable regulatory environment is (partly) responsible for the dismal performance," he pointed out.

Tanzania

New Shipping Law Still a Concern

Recent amendments to the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation Act, 2017, are still troubling logistics stakeholders,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.