Tanzania: Initiate Act to Ease Trade, Govt Asked

STAKEHOLDERS in the dairy sector have asked the government to put in place a Business Facilitation Act that would govern various laws and regulations to ease doing business in the country.

Speaking at workshop held here, the stakeholders said despite having the blueprint which came into effect on July 1, 2019, it was equally important to have in place, the Business Facilitation Act as it is practiced in some countries like Mauritius, where the nationals enjoy doing business.

The group made the observation after receiving a draft report on the 'Rationalisation of Dairy Regulations in Tanzania,' that was presented to them by Dairy Consultant, Professor Lusato Kurwijila Earlier, Prof Kurwijila was hired by SNV Netherlands Development Organisation to 'Transform Agricultural Markets (TAM), project' and look for best practices as in other developed, middle income and low income countries and provide recommendations on how best to improve the dairy industry in Tanzania.

SNV has been operating in Tanzania for over 40 years and it aims at achieving growth and development through effective with local impacts and lasting development success.

SNV in Tanzania has been showing strong agricultural potentials and successful projects especially in dairy, edible oil seeds, maize, soya, beans and rice cultivations as well as in youth employment in the sector.

"Over the years we have done significant work to increase agricultural market growth by working on accountability and governance issues with the key stakeholders," said TAM Project Manager, Tom Ole Sikar.

The TAM project is a governance project that uses agricultural market issues as the entry point. SNV's TAM project aims at contributing towards the development of the stakeholder especially through dialogue on the rationalization of the policy and regulations to improve the dairy sub-sector.

After conducting thorough consultations on the best practices in other countries, Prof Kurwijila suggested in his recommendations that there was a need for further implementation of the blueprint, including sustainable funding mechanisms for regulatory agencies and local governments.

Also, he added, there was a need to demonetize the regulatory framework to reduce the number and cost of fees payable to government agencies, except for provision of services, which are not regulatory in nature.

He also suggested the necessity to register business and tax payments using single window payment systems through the egovernment payment system.

"Studies on the subsector indicate an unfavorable regulatory environment is (partly) responsible for the dismal performance," he pointed out.