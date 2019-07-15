Cameroon: South West - Elecam Ready for Voter Registration

Equipment are said to be in place while its personnel had had their skills improved upon.

South West Regional Delegation for Elections Cameroon, ELECAM, has indicated its preparedness to kick start electoral registration exercise come January 2, 2019, as prescribed by the Electoral Code. To implement this task smoothly, some groundwork is said to have been laid. ELECAM indicated that various stakeholders who composed the electoral exercise have been educated on how to submit their representatives to the Council Branches. That their biometric kits have been oiled with updated versions which are said to be fast and very performance added to the existing ones. Kit operators on their other hand had had their skills enhanced so as to adapt to the updated instruments. With this measures put in place, South West ELECAM boss, Mewanu Divine said on December 26, 2018 that all is set for the revision exercise to effectively start on January 2, 2019.

With municipal and legislative elections anticipated for 2019, the election scribe is pleading with the population of the South West Region to inscribe their names on the electoral register in order to effectively choose their leaders. Those who have changed their towns are equally called upon to visit any ELECAM Council Branch in their town of resident and update their names. ELECAM staff regretted to have halted their activities of meeting the population right in their doorsteps due to security threats.

ELECAM South West however indicated that voter cards are found in all their Council Branches in the region. It calls on all electors to withdraw the cards during working hours. "The only way to choose your leaders is by inscribing into the electoral register. For those who have done, they should collect their cards so that they can effectively vote," he explained.