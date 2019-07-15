14 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Delegation of Democratic Unionist Party (Origin)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, received in his office at the Republican Palace a delegation of the Democratic Unionist Party (Origin), headed by the party's deputy leader, Jaafar Al-Saddiq Al-Mirghani.

In a press statement, Al-Mirghani said that the meeting was held in the context of the keenness for communication and consultation on the national issues.

He stressed the party's stand with everyone who aims for realizing the good and peace to Sudan.

He said that although the DUP has many reservations on some of the things that are currently being done on the agreements, but the party elevates the national interest on partisan and personal interests.

He expressed his hope that the parties of the negotiations would reach an agreement that will preserve the Sudan's status and the appropriate political representation of the country.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.