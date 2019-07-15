1 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Workshop On Legal Aid and Human Rights Held in Nyala

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — The advocator and activist in human rights and the head of the Sudan women organization in South Darfur State. Magda Hassan Ali Al-Amin assured that the purpose of the two -day training workshop about the legal aid and human rights that started on Saturday in capital of the state , Nyala, was to qualify legal cadres who will be able to reach to justice institutions whenever case of violation found in displacement camps.

She added that the workshop also aims to enlighten the trainees on human rights as fundamental right guaranteed by legal and national constitutions being inspired from Universal Human Rights Declaration.

Magda said 40 paralegals and native administrators at Attash and Dreaig internal displaced persons(IDPs) camps participated in the training workshop which was organized by Sudanese Women Development Organization in cooperation and coordination with UN Development Program(UNDP).

"Five training sessions started from 13 and will last till July 28 with participation of 200 trainees" she said.

Magda pledged to hold an advanced training session for 50 participants.

UNDP Director, Zuhair Al-Islam pointed to importance of convocation of the workshop, especially that it concerns with human rights and provision of legal aid.

Sudan

HCSYF Affirms Importance of Armed Movements Return Home

The Foreign Affairs Secretary at the Higher Council for Sudanese Youth Forces (HCSYF), Mohamed Abdalla Ibrahim, has… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Human Rights
East Africa
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.