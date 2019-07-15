Sudan: Workshop On Legal Aid and Human Rights Held in Nyala

Nyala — The advocator and activist in human rights and the head of the Sudan women organization in South Darfur State. Magda Hassan Ali Al-Amin assured that the purpose of the two -day training workshop about the legal aid and human rights that started on Saturday in capital of the state , Nyala, was to qualify legal cadres who will be able to reach to justice institutions whenever case of violation found in displacement camps.

She added that the workshop also aims to enlighten the trainees on human rights as fundamental right guaranteed by legal and national constitutions being inspired from Universal Human Rights Declaration.

Magda said 40 paralegals and native administrators at Attash and Dreaig internal displaced persons(IDPs) camps participated in the training workshop which was organized by Sudanese Women Development Organization in cooperation and coordination with UN Development Program(UNDP).

"Five training sessions started from 13 and will last till July 28 with participation of 200 trainees" she said.

Magda pledged to hold an advanced training session for 50 participants.

UNDP Director, Zuhair Al-Islam pointed to importance of convocation of the workshop, especially that it concerns with human rights and provision of legal aid.