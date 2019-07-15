14 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Fifteen Persons Killed and Injured in a Clash in North Darfur

Al Fashir — Ten persons killed and five injured in an armed clash between some farmers who were cousin and belonged to one tribe in North Darfur. The incident took place in a farm near AL Ratrout 15 kilometers south east of Um-Kadada locality.

Jafaar Ahmed Dawood who lives in the area told SUNA that the armed clash erupted over an agricultural land in the area. But he said the situation was brought under control after the intervention of Police and Rapid Support Forces.

Mohamed added that authorities have arrested some persons suspected of had been involved in the incidence.

Sudan

