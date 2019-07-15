South Sudan: Flow of South Sudan's Imports Via Port Sudan Discussed

Port Sudan — Wali of Red Sea State, Lt. Gen. Esam Abdelfarraj met Saturday with South Sudan's Ministrt of oil, Mr. Awow Daniel, during his visit to the state.

The meeting discussed arrangements of facilitating flow of imports of the South Sudan State through Sudanese ports.

Wali of the Red Sea State, affirmed readiness of his government to ease difficulties and provide necessary assistance to ensure smooth flow of exports and imports of the South Sudan

the Minister of Oil in South Sudan, from his part, stood on flow of oil production inputs to his country, that reached the Sudanese ports, praising the existing cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan in this area.

During the visit, a coordination office was opened in Port Sudan to follow-up the imports of South Sudan State.