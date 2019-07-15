14 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

South Sudan: Flow of South Sudan's Imports Via Port Sudan Discussed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Port Sudan — Wali of Red Sea State, Lt. Gen. Esam Abdelfarraj met Saturday with South Sudan's Ministrt of oil, Mr. Awow Daniel, during his visit to the state.

The meeting discussed arrangements of facilitating flow of imports of the South Sudan State through Sudanese ports.

Wali of the Red Sea State, affirmed readiness of his government to ease difficulties and provide necessary assistance to ensure smooth flow of exports and imports of the South Sudan

the Minister of Oil in South Sudan, from his part, stood on flow of oil production inputs to his country, that reached the Sudanese ports, praising the existing cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan in this area.

During the visit, a coordination office was opened in Port Sudan to follow-up the imports of South Sudan State.

South Sudan

Sudanese Military Raises Questions Over Conceding Power

Despite a widely hailed deal between the country's junta and civilian protesters, it remains uncertain that the military… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
South Sudan
Business
East Africa
Trade
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.