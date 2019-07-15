Sudan: HCSYF Affirms Importance of Armed Movements Return Home

Khartoum — The Foreign Affairs Secretary at the Higher Council for Sudanese Youth Forces (HCSYF), Mohamed Abdalla Ibrahim, has underscored the importance of giving concern to the armed movements and their return to the homeland.

In his intervention at SUNA News Forum on the political situation Sunday, Ibrahim said that the issue of th armed movements is one of the biggest obstacles led to deterioration of situations in Sudan.

The HCSYF Foreign Affairs Secretary urged the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) to put Sudan interest first in the top, indicating that Sudan has never enjoyed political, security, economic and cultural stability since its independence.

He noted that the situation requires giving concessions.

Ibrahim unveiled that the HCSYF is communicating with the Sudanese youths abroad to contribute to the development process in the country.