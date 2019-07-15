Sudan: Weekly Press Columns Digest

analysis

The Popular revolution has managed to oust former President Omar al-Beshir and a number of the symbols of his regime but could not uproot the entire regime, wrote Amal Ahmed Tabidy in a column that was published by Alakhbar daily newspaper of Sunday.

The columnist attributed this failure to inability by the Freedom and change Forces (FCF) to strengthen their position through the popular support, something which she said encouraged the Transitional Military Council (TMC) into procrastination, reinstatement of the Islamist trade unions and associations and a large number of leaders of the defunct regime into politics.

The situation permitted interference by many foreign mediators who granted full legitimacy to the TMC and permitted participation by the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the sovereign council, Amal said.

There were proponents and opponents besides disappointed onlookers with regard to the reached deal but let us hope for the best, although it is difficult to trust the TMC in view of the massacre in the general command sit-in and what happened during the June 30 demonstrations and the TMC tolerance with the symbols of the extinct regime, said Amal.

She said there remains a number of questions that need to be answered, including whether the perpetrators of the massacre would be tried and whether the RSF would be removed from the streets of the capital Khartoum.

It seems that the Freedom and Change Forces (FCF) were taken by surprise and for this reason they have not yet formed a government which is urgently needed in the present situation in Sudan, noted columnist Al-Tahir Satti in a column that was published by Al-Sudani daily newspaper of Monday.

He quoted an FCF official as saying that all names, including Dr. Abdulla Dabluk as Prime Minister, that appeared on newspapers and TV channels were incorrect rumors and that the FCF body is presently bent on working out a list of its nominees for the Council of Ministers and the Sovereign Council.

However, an important issue that requires to be done before he forms his government, the Prime Minister must lead a new revolution, not on the street, but one in which he has to uproot illusionary funds, organizations and other bodies set up by the defunct regime for its Islamists to run their deep state, said Satti.

He added that those illusionary bodies, which Satti said were tailored for the Islamists, have destroyed the country's administrative institutional system and have taken away the duties of the ministries.

The columnist wished that the FCF would be able to form an "eligible" government, not only of a small number of ministers, but also of ministries that exercise full powers that would not be reached by influential outsiders.

Columnist Sumayah Sayyed sees no reason for the delay in formation of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers in view of the increasingly complicated economic situation and deteriorating services in the country.

She said in a column published by Alintibaha daily newspaper of Tuesday that the priority should have granted to formation of the government immediately following the agreement that was reached by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Freedom and Change Forces (FCF), but it seems that the two parties are not ready for formation of the two councils while the situation is increasingly worsening due to the vacuum in the institutions of the state.

The difficulties in the summer agricultural season have aggravated due to the scarcity of the fuel and unavailable agricultural inputs along with the electric power cuts that hampered the industrial and agricultural production, Sumayah said.

She added that the country experiences shortages in the medical supplies due to the lack in the foreign currencies required for importation of drugs.

The columnist pointed to a chaotic situation in the markets and to the growing prices of the consumers' commodities as a result of an absent supervision.

Columnist Nahid Gurnas has bemoaned the University of Khartoum for the destruction it has undergone during the recent protests in the Sudanese capital Khartoum by perpetrators who still remain undeclared.

The anonymous "treacherous" saboteurs destroyed the U of K laboratories, set the offices on fire, ruined the chairs, armchairs, couches, seats, equipment and devices and completely abolished the University clinic from existence, wrote Nahid in a column that was published on Aljareedah daily newspaper of Wednesday.

Lamenting the U of K as a property of all the people of Sudan, an educational institution that has brought out countless graduates of all fields, the columnist has made an appeal of a wide fund-raising campaign by its students, graduates, teachers, workers and others concerned for bringing the University back to life.

Writing in his daily column that appeared on Altayyar daily newspaper of Thursday, Mahjoub Urwah has criticized opponents to the deal that was reached by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Freedom and Change Forces (FCF) group on formation of a transitional authority for running the affairs of the state during a limited period of time.

Urwah likened a statement by FCF senior official Omar al-Digair at a recent press conference that it would be only a transitional period, which he preferred, to another statement by Popular Congress Party (PCP) Secretary General Ali al-Hajj, Reform Now official Hassan Osman Riziq and Mohamed Ali al-Jizouli of the Future Organization expressing their opposition to the dual deal in a recent press conference.

He advised those politicians to observe political wisdom and tactfulness and set aside their partisan differences with the FCF for the interest of the country that requires a peaceful and smooth transition period during which freedom and democracy are practiced by everyone, except those who have committed corruption, looted the public money and perpetrated torture, apprehension and cold-blood murder who must be tried and isolated.

The opponents should accept the bilateral agreement for a transitional period and formation of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers to carry out their mandates and reach a peace agreement with the armed (rebel) movements to put down arms and switch to political parties for the country to engage in development and different services, Urwah said.

He opined that other political groups should not be excluded from the legislative council to allow them to express their viewpoints on such legislations as those related to the general elections and constitution.

Columnist Osama Abdul Majid, in a column that appeared on Akhir Lahza daily newspaper of Saturday, attempted to find who were behind four coup attempts which were reported by the Transitional Military Council to have been made since the ouster of former President Omar al-Beshir on April 11.

Describing as a record number of attempts during a period of about three months and emphasizing on the latest alleged attempt, Abdul Majd raised questions about the identities, ranks and positions of the 12 military officers who were allegedly arrested for involvement in the coup attempt so as to lend credibility to the TMC announcement.

The columnist speculated a number of bodies that could have been behind the alleged attempt, ranging from Islamists loyal to the toppled regime, a military group planning to weaken the present position of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Communist Party that has recently shown dissatisfaction with the Freedom and Change Forces (FCF), a group within the army that is opposed to the military participation in the war in Yemen and the Popular Congress Party (PCP) that was removed from power in 1999 to regain the power they lost to Beshir.