Angola: PR Wishes Stability in Great Lakes Region

Photo: allafrica.com

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda's Paul Kagame.

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, hopes that the Great Lakes region will, in the near future, know better days, at a time when efforts are being made to eradicate the phenomenon of armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which create instability in the region.

Addressing the opening of the quadripartite summit (Angola, DRC, Rwanda and Uganda), which Luanda hosts Friday, João Lourenço stressed that the meeting aims to outline steps to solve the problems facing the African subregion.

"I do not say an immediate solution, but at least in the certainty that many of the problems that this concrete sub-region lives, can ... know better days," said the Angolan statesman at the meeting that ends today.

In his address, the Head of State also spoke about the enlargement of the summit, referring to the presence of the Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in Luanda.

Last June, Angola and Rwanda decided to join the Democratic Republic of Congo in efforts to eradicate the Congolese and foreign armed groups operating in that neighboring country.