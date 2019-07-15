15 July 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: PR Wishes Stability in Great Lakes Region

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda's Paul Kagame.

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, hopes that the Great Lakes region will, in the near future, know better days, at a time when efforts are being made to eradicate the phenomenon of armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which create instability in the region.

Addressing the opening of the quadripartite summit (Angola, DRC, Rwanda and Uganda), which Luanda hosts Friday, João Lourenço stressed that the meeting aims to outline steps to solve the problems facing the African subregion.

"I do not say an immediate solution, but at least in the certainty that many of the problems that this concrete sub-region lives, can ... know better days," said the Angolan statesman at the meeting that ends today.

In his address, the Head of State also spoke about the enlargement of the summit, referring to the presence of the Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in Luanda.

Last June, Angola and Rwanda decided to join the Democratic Republic of Congo in efforts to eradicate the Congolese and foreign armed groups operating in that neighboring country.

More on This

Rwanda, Uganda, DRC Presidents in Luanda for Summit

The statesmen were received at Luanda 04 de Fevereiro International Airport by the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
East Africa
Southern Africa
Uganda
Governance
Rwanda
Congo-Kinshasa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Nigerian Yoruba Leader's Daughter Funke Olakunrin Killed
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Prominent Journalist Hodan Nalayeh Among Dead In Somali Blast
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations
Davido's Song Fall Is Taking Over U.S. Radio Stations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.