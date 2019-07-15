Zimbabwe: Jessie Majome Sworn in As Anti-Corruption Commissioner

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in former Harare West legislator and a member of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Jessie Majome as one of Commissioner for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Majome who fell out of favor with her party following her decision to run as an Independent candidate after losing in the primary polls to Joana Mamombe was among shortlisted candidates who were interviewed to sit as Commissioners on the anti-graft body.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had already chosen the wife of Foreign Affairs minister SB Moyo's wife Loice Matanda Moyo as the Chairperson of ZACC and will today swear in the rest of the commissioners.

Another notable figure on the ZACC Commissioners list is Zanu PF apologist Gabriel Chaibva who defected from the MDC to join the ruling party.