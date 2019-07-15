Ghana: Engen Ghana Opens New Station At Ayikai Doblo

Engen Ghana Limited, one of the leading players in the petroleum downstream sector has opened a new station to its existing network of 22 stations nationwide.

The station is located in Ayikai Doblo, a suburb of Amasaman in the Ga West municipality and operates a 24-hour service delivery for fuel.

Mr Henry Akwaboah, MD, Engen Ghana in a statement, said that this latest addition to the network was an assurance to customers that the company was here to stay.

The company's mission is to act more responsibly by ensuring that there is right skills set of forecourt staff.

"With the right skills and knowledge, customers will be better served at this new station and have value for money spent on fuel and lubricants," he explained.

He said as an international brand, Engen goes the extra mile to produce only the best fuel and lubricants.

Ms Nana Ama Larbie, Retail and Property Development Manager, at Engen said the Engen Dynamic Diesel and Primax Super have been purposely produced with the vehicle engines in mind to protect, clean and maintain the engine. This is available at all Engen Service Stations across the country.

"At Engen, we are committed to selling high quality fuels and lubricants to our customers and the consuming public. We are mindful of the harmful effects of low-quality fuels on vehicles, equipment and the environment hence, our supply and distribution processes ensure quality assurance right from the loading depot until delivery at our service stations and bulk consumer facilities," she intimated.

He said: "Engen Ghana Limited hopes to continuously improve and expand to meet the needs of their patrons nationwide."