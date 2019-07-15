13 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'My Offer' 2019 Held in Accra

By Abigail Annoh

Scores of gospel music lovers converged at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Riis Congregation, Gbawe, last Sunday, for the maiden edition of "My Offer".

The concert which brought together seasoned contemporary gospel artistes and choirs in an atmosphere of praise and worship was also to mark the end of tenure of the executive board of the Young People's Guild (YPG) of the church.

Kicking off the event with heated praises, praise group, "Lily Praise", kept the audience on their feet close to an hour dancing off life's worries to set the tone for the event.

The "Evergreen Voices", took patrons to 'South Africa' churning out hit songs from the camp of the ever vivacious "Joyous Celebrations" group with others including Emmanuel Voices and KingsPraiz living up to expectations on the night.

The pinnacle of the event was when guest artistes, Nana Yaw and Ps Akakpo mounted the stage in absolute adoration of the Most High thereby bringing about a powerful move of the spirit among audience that had gathered.

It was just the right atmosphere for the preacher for the night, Apostle Emmanuel Dubois to release the prophetic to crown the night which was nothing short of fully charged.

Outgoing President of the YPG, Mr Solomon Korboe in an interview with the Times Weekend recounted the goodness of the Lord upon the executives in the discharge of their four-year mandate.

He challenged incoming executives to "look up to God" to lead the youth wing of the church on the right path reiterating that "without him, they can do nothing."

